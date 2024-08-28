Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT Raised to $30.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

COLD stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,052. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Quarry LP grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,206.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 398,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 232,782 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,385,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after buying an additional 123,440 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

