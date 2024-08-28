Amerigo Resources Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Amerigo Resources Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of TSE:ARG traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.65. 122,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.61. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$273.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.14.
Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of C$70.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.2471591 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.
