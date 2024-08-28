AMG National Trust Bank Buys 127 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.50.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE DE traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,044. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $423.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

