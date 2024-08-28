AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 792 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.2% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 30,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 56,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DIS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,369,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,574,595. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.59. The stock has a market cap of $165.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.