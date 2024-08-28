Analysts Offer Predictions for American Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.78. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AFG. Citigroup downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $137.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray bought 1,200 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,359,000 after buying an additional 191,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Financial Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,145,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 585,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,655,000 after purchasing an additional 63,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.