Analysts Set GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Price Target at $189.83

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

GEV stock opened at $182.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.92. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $190.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,699,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

