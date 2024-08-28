Analyzing Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) and Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TotalEnergies and Deep Well Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TotalEnergies 0 4 1 0 2.20 Deep Well Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

TotalEnergies currently has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.60%. Given TotalEnergies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TotalEnergies $210.24 billion 0.78 $21.38 billion $8.86 7.87 Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TotalEnergies and Deep Well Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares TotalEnergies and Deep Well Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TotalEnergies 9.49% 17.92% 7.56% Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of TotalEnergies shares are held by institutional investors. 55.4% of Deep Well Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TotalEnergies beats Deep Well Oil & Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Integrated LNG segment comprises the integrated gas chain, including upstream and midstream liquified natural gas (LNG) activities, as well as biogas, hydrogen, and gas trading activities. The Integrated Power segment includes generation, storage, electricity trading, and B2B-B2C distribution of gas and electricity. The Refining & Chemicals segment consists of refining, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes oil supply, trading, and marine shipping activities. The Marketing & Services segment supplies and markets petroleum products. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Deep Well Oil & Gas

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil sands prospects. The company has a 90% working interest in three oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in one oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in two oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. serves marketing facilities in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Allied Devices Corporation and changed its name to Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. in September 2003. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

