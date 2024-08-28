Analyzing EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) & Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK)

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Free Report) and Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares EBET and Gamer Pakistan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EBET -388.34% N/A -261.08% Gamer Pakistan N/A -24,633.91% -567.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EBET and Gamer Pakistan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EBET 0 0 0 0 N/A Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EBET and Gamer Pakistan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EBET $48.25 million 0.01 -$84.24 million N/A N/A Gamer Pakistan $733.00 651.54 -$2.05 million N/A N/A

Gamer Pakistan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EBET.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of EBET shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of EBET shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EBET beats Gamer Pakistan on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EBET

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on casino, sportsbook, and esports events. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides i-gaming, which include digital versions of wagering games in land-based casinos, such as blackjack, roulette, and slot machines, as well as online betting services. In addition, the company offers online gaming platform and managed services, including customer service, customer on-boarding, and payment processing ensuring operational stability and continuity. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

