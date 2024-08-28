Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Up 386.7% in August

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 386.7% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

FINS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $12.94.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

