Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Shares Down 6.9%

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). Approximately 81,364,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 747% from the average daily volume of 9,606,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.36.

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

