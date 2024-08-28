Ankr Price Down 8.4% This Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $245.13 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02461603 USD and is down -6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 323 active market(s) with $17,910,624.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

