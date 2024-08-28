Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Roth Capital

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.90 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Antero Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $17,307,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 1,021.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 483,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 440,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

