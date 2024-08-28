Anthony Scavuzzo Acquires 15,000 Shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Scavuzzo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $209,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,779.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Scavuzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Anthony Scavuzzo acquired 7,001 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,324.33.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBS stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 million and a PE ratio of -17.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.