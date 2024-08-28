Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading 0.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Tigress Financial raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $295.00. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $229.66 and last traded at $229.63. 8,120,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 61,627,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.03.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,587,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $4,442,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 77,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,725,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,312,103,000 after acquiring an additional 84,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 587,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.53 and its 200 day moving average is $194.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

