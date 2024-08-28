Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Up 4.5%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $129.09 and last traded at $128.66. 292,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 411,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.25.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 99.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

