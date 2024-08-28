Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Shares Gap Up to $20.11

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.11, but opened at $20.63. Archrock shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 63,088 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 79.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Archrock by 4,483.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

