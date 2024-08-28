Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Ardmore Shipping has increased its dividend by an average of 184.4% annually over the last three years. Ardmore Shipping has a payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.4%.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.39. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.