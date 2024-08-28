Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Ardmore Shipping has increased its dividend by an average of 184.4% annually over the last three years. Ardmore Shipping has a payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.4%.
Ardmore Shipping Price Performance
Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.39. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
