Ardor (ARDR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.94 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $65.84 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0659 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00040713 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007872 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.