Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 305,925 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 209,972 shares.The stock last traded at $10.75 and had previously closed at $10.75.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition Co. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $1,161,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 150,674.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 125,060 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 165.5% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 207,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 129,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

