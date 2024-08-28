Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 612.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,453,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,302. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.18.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.