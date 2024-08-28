Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 612.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.
Visa Price Performance
V stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,453,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,302. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.18.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
