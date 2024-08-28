Aries Wealth Management Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $90.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781,406 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average of $83.35.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

