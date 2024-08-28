Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

TSE ATZ opened at C$46.66 on Tuesday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$48.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.05. The stock has a market cap of C$4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of C$498.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$487.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.7998376 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$563,450.00. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total value of C$99,000.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$563,450.00. Insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $1,139,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

