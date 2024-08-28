ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Holdings Boosted by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

