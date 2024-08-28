ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Director Sells $1,088,035.00 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Thompson sold 83,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,088,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SPRY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 980,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,059. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 0.87.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SPRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,860,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 779,969 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,790,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 257,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

