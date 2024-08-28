ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPRY shares. Raymond James raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $905,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,545.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $37,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 949,700 shares of company stock worth $12,043,376. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 0.87. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

