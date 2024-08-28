ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 0.4%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $897.46 and last traded at $893.61. Approximately 189,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,218,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $889.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $958.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $955.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

