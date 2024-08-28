ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.88

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 49860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.02%. Equities research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

