Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.16

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.16 and last traded at $44.15, with a volume of 97402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,698. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $121,765 in the last three months. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 47,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 19.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 30,140.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 51,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 50,937 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 10.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 120,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

