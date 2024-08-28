Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $377.79 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $371.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.13.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

