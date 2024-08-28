Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,829,000 after purchasing an additional 832,342 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,390,000 after purchasing an additional 767,009 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 630,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,938,000 after purchasing an additional 517,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.12 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.