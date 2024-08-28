Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,541 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,075,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

