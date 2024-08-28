Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 363 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

NIKE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 952,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,400,538. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

