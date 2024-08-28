Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Sanmina by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 134,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 52,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 747,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,460,000 after buying an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SANM stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.31. 69,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,118. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.03. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $585,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,849.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $585,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,849.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $5,735,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at $83,506,043.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,883 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SANM. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

