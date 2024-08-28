Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,079 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 567.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of BBVA stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. 58,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,466. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

