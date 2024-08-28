Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,090 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 321,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 592,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,547,000 after acquiring an additional 110,551 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,787,000 after purchasing an additional 59,381 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,237 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,634 shares of company stock worth $8,874,690. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.31. 258,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,820. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.83, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $114.93.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

