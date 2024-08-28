Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 11,417 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 16,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. 35,574,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,409,197. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 64.09%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

