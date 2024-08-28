Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,490 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,579,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Waste Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 8,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Waste Management by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

WM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.20. 759,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,949. The stock has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

