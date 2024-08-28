Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 33,003 Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 250.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 318,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 227,711 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 530.4% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 146,765 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,736 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSJS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,451. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $22.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

