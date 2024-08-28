Atomi Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,967,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,076,000 after acquiring an additional 372,751 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 18.7% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 41,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 22.5% during the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 1.4 %

SHOP stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.49. 234,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,128,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.16. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.