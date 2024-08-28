Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,470,000 after buying an additional 1,568,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,226,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,890,768,000 after purchasing an additional 691,497 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,157,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $817,835,000 after purchasing an additional 868,475 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.83. 2,752,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Suncor Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

