Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,019,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42,158 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.29.

NYSE TT traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $354.64. The company had a trading volume of 24,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,647. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $355.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

