Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 16,580.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,063,000 after purchasing an additional 186,199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.25. The stock had a trading volume of 844,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,199. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day moving average is $202.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.41.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

