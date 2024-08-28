Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

V stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,571,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,438. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.18. The company has a market capitalization of $495.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

