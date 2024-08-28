Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Boston Partners bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $152,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,491 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,774,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,953,000 after purchasing an additional 42,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,120,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,035,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. 335,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,152. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ALLY. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

