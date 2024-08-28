Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $516,000 Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 22.2% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 28.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. TD Securities upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Dbs Bank raised Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $27.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.86%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

