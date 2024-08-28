Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $677,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,855,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,312 shares of company stock valued at $19,085,072. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.43.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.32. 12,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,365. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $245.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

