Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $57.17. 2,717,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

