Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $322,000 in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ESGV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.55. 109,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.72.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

