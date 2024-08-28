Atomi Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBRE. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 17,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 1,823.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BBRE stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,713 shares. The stock has a market cap of $903.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.81.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

