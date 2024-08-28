Atomi Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of RTX by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in RTX by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after buying an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in RTX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,099,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190,841. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day moving average is $102.51. The company has a market capitalization of $158.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

